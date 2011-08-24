LONDON British oil firm Gulfsands Petroleum Plc (GPX.L) said it is compliant with current sanctions against Syria, a country that accounts for about 90 percent of the group's production.

Shares in Gulfsands slumped 19 percent on Monday on worries about the impact of potential sanctions.

"The US and EU have imposed a number of sanctions against Syria and various named individuals and organizations," the company said on Wednesday.

"Gulfsands is fully compliant with all applicable sanctions and is committed to continuing compliance with any sanctions that may apply from time to time."

The sanctions are the Western nations' response to Damascus' five-month crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators, which the United Nations says has left 2,200 civilians dead. A draft U.N. resolution on Tuesday called for sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, influential members of his family, including Assad's cousin Rami Makhlouf, and key associates.

Rami Makhlouf owns a 5.7 percent stake in Gulfsands and pressure group Platform has called for an investigation into Gulfsands' relationship with the Assad regime.

AIM-listed Gulfsands said it had had "constructive commercial relationships" with various Makhlouf interests since it first entered Syria in 2000.

"All such relationships have been conducted on arms-length commercial terms, have been properly documented and have been disclosed as required by pertinent laws and regulations," it said.

Gulfsands added that its exploration operations in Block 26 continue to be unaffected by the events in Syria.

(Reporting by Julie Crust, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)