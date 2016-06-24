Fans prepared to see US rock band, Guns N' Roses, as they kicked off their "Not In this Lifetime Tour" in Detroit on Thursday (June 23).

More than 2 million fans are expected to attend the series of summer shows, following the band's reunion for the first time in more than 20 years.

The reunion of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard) began with a "secret" club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1. Guns N' Roses formed in 1985.

Their 1987 release - "Appetite for Destruction" - was the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally.