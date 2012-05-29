MELBOURNE India's GVK Power & Infrastructure has won environmental approval from the state of Queensland for its A$6.4 billion ($6.30 billion) Alpha coal project, clearing a key hurdle towards winning a lease for the Australian mine.

The approval from Queensland's coordinator-general sets a range of conditions for building a mine designed to produce 30 million metric tonnes (33.1 million tons) a year of thermal coal and a 495 km (310 mile) rail line from the mine to the port of Abbot Point.

"It's another step towards getting a mining lease and final approvals," GVK's spokesman Chris Bombolas said. ($1 = 1.0156 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)