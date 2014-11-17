Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
STOCKHOLM Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Monday a 14 percent rise in October sales from a year ago, beating forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted a 10 percent rise.
The Swedish budget fashion firm, which has the bulk of business in Europe, has said that in September, when sales growth landed at 8 percent, many customers delayed purchases of cold-weather gear amid unusually warm weather.
(This refiled version of the story fixes Nov. 17 dateline)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Heavens)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.