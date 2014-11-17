STOCKHOLM Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Monday a 14 percent rise in October sales from a year ago, beating forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted a 10 percent rise.

The Swedish budget fashion firm, which has the bulk of business in Europe, has said that in September, when sales growth landed at 8 percent, many customers delayed purchases of cold-weather gear amid unusually warm weather.

