A man arrives at an H&R Block tax center in New York April 15, 2014. April 15 is the deadline for Americans to file their taxes with the IRS. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

H&R Block Inc expects a boost from new U.S. tax forms required under President Barack Obama's healthcare law and from new clients seeking the company's help, Chief Executive Officer Bill Cobb told Reuters on Wednesday.

Cobb said the Kansas City, Missouri, company expected about 25 percent of its clients to file one of two forms newly required on 2014 returns by the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

While Cobb would not disclose specific pricing figures, he said Wedbush Securities analyst Gil Luria had offered estimates in the right ranges. Luria has suggested H&R Block could charge anywhere from $5 to $30 to fill out each of the new forms.

Luria estimates about 13.9 million clients will visit H&R Block's retail locations. If 25 percent of them pay $30 to file one of the new forms, that would yield as much as $104.25 million in additional revenue for the company this year.

Cobb said he expected the new healthcare requirements to attract more new clients as well.

"Generally tax complexity is a good thing for H&R Block," Cobb said.

For the year ended April 30, H&R Block said its revenue rose 4 percent to $3.02 billion, including $2.56 billion in the all-important February-April quarter.

Cobb would not say how much the company will charge per form. He said H&R Block also faced higher costs such as for training its employees to handle the new paperwork.

H&R Block has charged Massachusetts residents $5 to process the state healthcare form required by a law passed under then-Governor Mitt Romney, but at least one of the so-called Obamacare forms is far more complex.

As the largest tax preparation service, H&R Block handles about 21 million U.S. returns a year, including roughly 7 million that taxpayers complete with the company's software.

Under Obamacare, the current tax season will mark the first time people will have to reconcile their actual 2014 income with what they estimated when they signed up for health insurance exchanges.

Taxpayers who earned more than they estimated will have to repay subsidies they received when they purchased their 2014 insurance. Cobb said 50 percent or more of those who received subsidies may fall into this category.

People who did not have health insurance during 2014 will have to file a separate form to calculate their penalties.

