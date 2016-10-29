Carlsberg's company logo is pictured on a coaster in the bar in Riga, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

HANOI Vietnam's trade ministry will announce the results of negotiation with Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on its priority purchase rights in local brewer Habeco BHN.HNO on Oct 31, the government said on Saturday.

The negotiation will start on Monday and the ministry will announce the results then after having more information, trade vice minister Hoang Quoc Vuong told a news conference.

Carlsberg, which owns 17.08 percent of Habeco as of August 31, signed an agreement to have priority rights to purchase any Habeco stake on offer. But the Vietnamese government has been reviewing this agreement.

The government owns about 82 percent of Habeco.

BHN shares soared 40 percent on its market debut on Friday as investors raced to snap up limited shares before the planned sale of the government's majority stake sends the price even higher.

(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Stephen Powell)