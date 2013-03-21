SAN FRANCISCO John Doerr, a venture capitalist known for early investments in companies such as Amazon and Google, has become the latest victim of the hacker known as Guccifer, according to the Smoking Gun website.

The hacker sent the online publication several emails from Doerr's AOL email account as well as a screenshot of Doerr's email address book, including Steve Jobs' biographer Walter Isaacson, the Smoking Gun said.

A spokesman for Doerr, the face of the high-profile venture-capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guccifer rose to prominence earlier this year after leaking the emails of several Bush family members, including former President George W. Bush.

The hacker has also accessed emails of former secretary of state Colin Powell and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

