LONDON Rupert Murdoch appeared on Wednesday before an inquiry delving into the power he wields over politicians and police and how far it resulted in a culture where phones could be hacked by his journalists and rules routinely broken.

Following are key quotes from Murdoch's testimony:

ON EDITORIAL STYLE

On exercising editorial control at The Sun as a traditional proprietor: "I'm a curious person, interested in great issues of the day, and I'm not good at holding my tongue."

"I only remember talking to (former Sunday Times and Times editor) Mr. Evans on policy once, when he came to me, shut the door behind him and said 'Look, tell me what you want to say, and it needn't leave this room but I will do it.' And I said to him 'Harry, that is not my job. All I would say to you' - and this is the nearest thing I ever came to instruction - was 'Please be consistent, don't change sides day-by-day.' I don't mean political sides but on issues."

"I never gave instructions to the editor of The Times or The Sunday Times ... Sometimes when I was available on a Saturday I would call and say 'what's the news today?'. It was idle curiosity perhaps. Other times I would ring on a Tuesday from New York when the Sunday Times would come in and I would say 'that was a damn fine newspaper you had this week'. I probably wouldn't have read the editorials."

ON SUN NEWSPAPER

"I think the Sun has never been a better paper than it is today. I couldn't say the same of my competitors but we won't go into that."

ON RELATIONSHIP WITH MARGARET THATCHER

Asked whether he would ever have been "so undeft and cack-handed" as to ask a favor of then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher directly: "I hope not. I've never asked a prime minister for anything."

On discussions with Thatcher relating to his acquisition of Times newspapers: "I didn't have the will to crush the unions. I might have had the desire, but that took several years."

WELCOMES INQUIRY

"The need (for this inquiry) is fairly obvious. There have been some abuses shown ... The state of the media in this country is of absolutely vital interest to all its citizens ... Frankly I welcome the opportunity because I wanted to put some myths to bed."

