Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
HONG KONG Chinese property developer Hailan Holdings Ltd (2278.HK) said it has been unable to make contact with its chairman Yeung Man since last Friday but the company's operations were "normal and stable".
It has appointed Chief Executive Zhou Li to act as chairman until further notice, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.
Hailan, a relatively small Chinese firm with a market capitalization of $167 million, is headquartered in Sanya, on the southern Chinese island of Hainan. It listed last July.
Hailan shares have climbed 4.8 percent so far this year, lagging a 17.8 percent jump in the benchmark index .HSI.
There were no bids for the stock in early Tuesday trade. It closed at HK$4.35 on Monday.
($1 = 7.7985 Hong Kong dollars)
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Europe would react in kind if the United States did not play fair in trade, while EU leaders also agreed to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.
NASHVILLE, Tenn The Federal Reserve should wait on any further rate increases until it is clear inflation is reliably heading to the Fed's 2 percent target, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, highlighting the central bank's struggle over how to weigh a recent slip in the rate of price increases.