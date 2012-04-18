HONG KONG Haitong Securities Co Ltd (600837.SS), China's second biggest brokerage by assets, could close the order book for its up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong stock offering one day ahead of schedule after getting more than enough orders from investors, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The orders should give some relief to Haitong and the team of banks underwriting the deal, the biggest public offering of new shares in the Asia Pacific this year.

Haitong pulled a similar-sized offer in December because of volatility in global markets.

Underwriters of the deal could stop taking orders from institutional investors on Thursday, one day earlier than initially planned, said three sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. No final decision had been made on closing the books early, they said.

Haitong launched the deal on Tuesday, offering 1.229 billion new shares (6837.HK) at an indicative price range of HK$10.48 to HK$11.18 each. It is slated to price the offer on Friday, with shares beginning to trade in Hong Kong on April 27.

The company got $580 million in commitments from 11 cornerstone investors, including Pan-Asia private equity firm PAG and U.S. asset manager DE Shaw & Co Ltd, according to the deal's prospectus.

The deal also got about $500 million in pledges from anchor investors, one source involved in the deal said.

Cornerstones back many Asian listings, committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares. Anchor investors have fewer restrictions on when they can sell stocks.

Citigroup Inc (C.N), Credit Suisse AG CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan (JPM.N), UBS UBSN.VX and Haitong's own Haitong International are acting as joint global coordinators on the offering.

BoCom International, HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L)(0005.HK), ICBC International, Nomura and Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) were also hired as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Robert Birsel)