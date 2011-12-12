HONG KONG Haitong Securities Co Ltd (600837.SS), China's second-largest brokerage by assets, has pulled its up to $1.7 billion Hong Kong stock offering due to poor market conditions, sources said on Monday, the latest blow for new listings in Asia's once booming IPO centre.

The company was set to price the offering on Monday after last week's market roil delayed the pricing on Friday.

Instead, the company decided not to pursue the offer and will relaunch the deal in the first quarter of next year, depending on market conditions, two of the three sources who confirmed the decision to Reuters said.

The sources had direct knowledge about the matter but were not authorised to speak about it on the record. Haitong Securities' investor relations executives declined comment.

"Haitong doesn't have a huge urgency for funds right now and hence can afford to wait for the market to improve," said Core Pacific senior analyst Timothy Li.

Hong Kong, the world's busiest IPO market for the past two years, has seen a year-end rush for deals after the Euro zone debt crisis virtually shut the IPO market in the second-half. At least five more deals totalling $1.5 billion are slated to be priced before the year-end, according to IFR estimates. Haitong's decision to postone its offer could possibly cast a doubt over the fate of some deals, bankers said.

The decision to postpone the issue comes after three offerings totalling $4.3 billion in Hong Kong and Shanghai were priced at the low-end of expectations, indicating weak investor demand for the deals.

Haitong's offer was backed by Warburg Pincus, which had committed $210 million to the offer. It is rare for large IPO's backed by cornerstone investors to be pulled, although in September, China's largest construction machinery maker, Sany Industry Co Ltd (600031.SS) pulled its $3.3 billion offering.

Haitong had been due to price its offering on or about December 9, according to its prospectus, aiming to sell 1.229 billion new shares (6837.HK) at between HK$9.38 and HK$10.58 each. The pricing was then delayed to Monday, before a decision was made to postpone the deal into next year.

Haitong's Shanghai-listed shares were down 1.6 percent.

Based in Shanghai, Haitong Securities had been aiming to follow larger rival Citic Securities (6030.HK) (600030.SS), which raised $1.7 billion in Hong Kong late in September.

Founded in 1988 as Shanghai Haitong Securities Co, the firm has 210 branches in 113 cities in mainland China, with 13 more in Hong Kong and Macau and more than 4 million retail brokerage customers.

(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG, Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by Chris Lewis and Alex Richardson)