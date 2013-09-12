SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal on Tuesday.
Halcón Resources Corp (HK.N) said on Thursday it would sell leases for oil and natural gas reserves in northern Texas for $303 million.
The sales, expected to close in the fourth quarter, involve three transactions with privately held companies. Halcón did not disclose the buyers.
The land held about 21.2 million barrels of oil equivalent as of last December, most of it crude oil and natural gas liquids. The land currently produces about 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The acreage requires injection of water to increase pressure and extract oil, making operations expensive.
"It's just not our ambition to manage that property," Halcón Chief Executive Floyd Wilson said in an interview.
The sale was not a surprise, as Halcón had said for months that it planned to sell off part of its portfolio it considered nonstrategic to focus on growth projects.
BMO Capital Markets (BMO.TO) and Barclays (BARC.L) advised Halcón on the sale.
Shares of Houston-based Halcón fell 1.4 percent to $4.86 in Thursday afternoon trading. The stock is down 30 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)
OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal on Tuesday.
LONDON The European Union could be left with no exchange big enough to compete with U.S. rivals and no trading link into Britain if it allows the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse merger to die.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi oil giant Aramco will buy an equity stake in Malaysian firm Petronas' major refining and petrochemical project, the companies said on Tuesday, pumping in $7 billion in its biggest downstream investment outside the kingdom.