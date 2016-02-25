Various Halliburton equipment being stored at the equipment yard in Alvarado, Texas June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co (HAL.N), pressured by a prolonged slump in crude oil prices, will further slash its workforce by about 8 percent, or by 5,000 jobs, company spokeswoman Emily Mir told Reuters on Thursday.

The more than 70 percent fall in global crude prices since mid-2014 has led to a series of job cuts and additional cost-cutting efforts from several companies including the world's largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N).

Halliburton has already reduced its global headcount by 25 percent, or almost 22,000 employees, since 2014.

The company had about 65,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2015, compared with more than 80,000 at Dec. 31, 2014, according to a regulatory filing.

Halliburton is awaiting regulatory approval for its acquisition of Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N), and the company said last month it was yet to reach an agreement with U.S. and European regulators about the "adequacy" of proposed divestitures.

Rival Schlumberger laid off 10,000 employees in the last quarter of 2015, taking its total job cuts to 34,000, or 26 percent of its workforce, since November 2014.

Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in January he was "optimistic" the company would not have to cut more jobs in the current oil downturn.

(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)