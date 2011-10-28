ST. LOUIS A St. Louis-area teenager was in critical condition on Friday after becoming tangled in a noose at a Halloween-inspired haunted house, police said.

Authorities did not release the 17-year-old girl's name or the hospital where she is being treated. But Capt. Ron Arnhart of the Jefferson County sheriff's office said the teen was in "critical but guarded" condition.

The girl was found on Thursday night, unconscious with a noose around her neck, Arnhart said. The noose was apparently a prop in one of the displays at the attraction, which takes visitors through a "haunted town." It is one of seven attractions at the Creepyworld house in Fenton, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb.

Arnhart said the girl was working as an actress and the noose was used for visual affect. She was found by a co-worker who checks on the safety of employees.

Arnhart said the amusement was allowed to remain open during the investigation and that "it looks like an unfortunate accident."

A Creepyworld official who asked not to be identified by name said "our only concern is that she's going to be OK. That's all we care about."

The official said about 100 employees work at the attraction. Police said there had been no complaints about the house in the past.

(Reporting by Bruce Olson; Editing by James B. Kelleher and Greg Mccune)