ST. LOUIS A teenager who was accidentally tangled in a hangman's noose while acting at a Halloween haunted house was out of intensive care on Wednesday and recovering from the incident that left her briefly not breathing and unconscious, police said.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified because of her age, was found hanging with her neck in the noose Thursday night by a maintenance worker and a supervisor at Creepyworld in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton, Missouri.

She was working in a bathroom horror scene, one of seven attractions at the facility. She apparently slipped off a tub and got caught in the noose, according to a report from the Jefferson County police.

The report also said she was not breathing when found, but was quickly cut out of the rope and revived. She was in critical condition when she arrived at an area hospital but by Wednesday was out of the intensive care unit and recovering. No other details were released on her condition.

The Creepyworld "scream park" is designed to replicate a small town struck by disaster. Customers tour the town where actors supply the shocks amid car wrecks and props meant to look like bodies.

It is one of three area attractions run by Halloween Productions Inc of St. Louis. Officials had no comment on the incident.

