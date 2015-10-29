'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
CUERNAVACA, Mexico - A Mexican company is betting that a mask of American billionaire businessman and presidential hopeful Donald Trump will be a big hit for Halloween.
Grupo Rev plans to export the mask to 30 countries around the globe and thinks it will be a top seller.
Trump was criticized earlier this year for accusing Mexico of sending rapists and drug runners across the border to the United States.
"We didn't like what he said at all, so this adds to the comedy, to the joke of this unpleasant person," said Diego Esponda, the head of Grupo Rev.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Got $1.5 million to spare? If so, tiny Reduction, a one-time company town built to house workers at a long-vanished garbage-processing plant in western Pennsylvania, could be yours for the asking.