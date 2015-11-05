DALLAS Fort Worth police issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a man who confessed to making a false claim that a neighbor put a razor blade in his 4-year-old son's Halloween treat.

Fort Worth police said the man has not been arrested yet and will be charged with filing a false report to a police officer, which can bring up to six months in prison.The unidentified man told officers on Saturday that he cut his finger on a razor blade he found lodged in a store-bought Rice Krispies Treat while sorting through his son's candy bag.

The boy's mother, who asked to remain anonymous in an interview with local broadcaster CBS-DFW, said they suspected the tainted treat was passed out by a neighbor.

"He was acting standoffish, like he didn’t want to hand out the candy," she told the television station.

Police searched the neighbor’s home and the man was able to prove he gave trick-or-treaters a different type of candy.

The father then confessed to putting the blade in the treat himself, according to police. They did not say what the man's motive might have been.

