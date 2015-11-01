A soldier who tried to enter North Carolina's Fort Bragg U.S. Army base dressed as a suicide bomber for Halloween prompted a security alert including a search for explosives, military media said on Sunday.

The unidentified soldier, wearing a costume that appeared to be an explosive vest, tried to pass a checkpoint on Saturday evening, the base said in a Facebook post, which has since been removed, according to Military.com.

The post said the incident resulted in an emergency response that consisted of the gate being briefly closed as explosive technicians cleared the site, according to the military news website.

Base officials were not immediately available for comment. Military.com reported it was unclear if the soldier will be charged.

The base removed the original Facebook post about incident because of comments that were "profane, sophomoric, or did not treat the subject seriously," it said in a subsequent post.

The later post confirmed a soldier wearing a suicide bomber costume tried entering Fort Bragg. It also said that base residents were instructed not to wear costumes of "such a nature and theme."

Fort Bragg has been the scene of violence in the past. A soldier killed a member of his unit and wounded another during a briefing there in 2012, before shooting and wounding himself.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Editing by Eric Walsh)