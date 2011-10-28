LONDON Anglo-French developer Hammerson (HMSO.L) has sold a further 24 percent of its interest in the O'Parinor shopping center near Paris to Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), raising 160 million euros ($226 million) for new acquisitions in the UK and France.

The stake sale netted Hammerson 106 million euros, while another 54 million euros was raised from the withdrawal of a recently signed non-recourse credit facility for the shopping mall, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The deal follows Hammerson's sale of 51 percent of its interest in the mall to NPS last year for 217 million euros, during which the retail property specialist agreed NPS could buy a further 24 percent interest in Autumn 2011.

"The disposal is in line with Hammerson's strategy to realize value, and release capital for investment opportunities in the UK and France which offer superior returns," the company said.

NPS, which was advised by Rockspring Property Investment Managers LLP, now holds a 75 percent interest in the shopping mall.

The center, held in co-ownership with Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Redevco, was originally acquired by Hammerson in 2002. The Company completed a 24,000 square meter extension and development in 2008, taking the total size of the center to 90,000 square metres.

The NPS, which manages about $300 billion in assets, appointed Rockspring in September last year to help it invest 1 billion euros in European commercial property. ($1 = 0.707 Euros)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh. Editing by Jane Merriman)