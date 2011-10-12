A customer uses an automated teller machine at the headquarters of the Korea Exchange Bank in Seoul October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL Hana Financial Group (086790.KS) said on Wednesday it had yet to decide whether to renegotiate its takeover deal of Korea Exchange Bank 004940.KS with Lone Star, as it is awaiting the next legal steps by the U.S. private equity group after a court verdict against it.

Lone Star was found guilty of rigging stock prices of a KEB unit last week, clearing a legal uncertainty clouding the fund's exit from South Korea, as regulators held off approval for the $4.1 billion deal citing legal issues.

Lone Star has until Thursday to submit an appeal.

Market talk has swirled that Hana may seek to cut the purchase price as KEB shares have plummeted sharply since the transaction was agreed amid a global financial market rout.

"We haven't decided yet (on renegotiation) and we are waiting to see whether (Lone Star) files an appeal or not," Hana chairman Kim Seung-yu told Reuters by telephone on Wednesday.

Korean regulators plan to decide whether to approve Hana's purchase of KEB after Lone Star's move on last week's verdict.

Lawyers for Lone Star were not immediately available for comment.

Shares in Hana fell 0.7 percent and KEB advanced 0.9 percent versus the broader market's .KS11 0.5 percent fall as of 0033 GMT.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)