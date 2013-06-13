STOCKHOLM Sweden's Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) will set a target for its key capital levels by the end of the year, the chief financial officer said on Wednesday, a move that could pave the way to return funds to shareholders.

With a core tier one capital ratio of 17.5 percent, Handelsbanken is already one of Europe's strongest lenders. Its low-risk profile has meant it has had non-stop access to some of the cheapest funding costs in Europe.

Ulf Riese, who became CFO in 2007, said it was important for Handelsbanken first to see how European bank resolution and recovery rules would look before setting a capital goal. His is the only major Swedish bank yet to set such a target.

"The (European) resolution mechanism is the most important part," Riese told Reuters in an interview. He said the bank needed to know what framework it would operate in.

Europe's bail-in framework - the bank recovery and resolution directive - will regulate how national authorities handle any winding down of struggling banks.

Riese believed there was strong political will to get this resolved by autumn, after which a capital target could be set.

"My best guess is that this could be decided this year, late this year, the capital target," he said.

Sweden's current 10 percent capital requirement rises to 12 percent in 2015. Banks will also have to add on a 0 to 2.5 percent countercyclical buffer.

"We know almost for certain that the Swedish capital rules, we will need 14.5 percent core tier one capital in a case where authorities have put out countercyclical buffers in full," he said.

Nordea (NDA.ST), the region's biggest bank, has a capital target of 13 percent and Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) 13 to 15 percent.

Investors have plowed into Nordic banking shares, attracted by their stable growth and relatively strong economies in a European region which has been wracked by sovereign debt issues. Nordic bank shares are up 18 percent year-to-date compared with a largely flat EuroStoxx 600 Banks .SX7P index.

They have also been holding out for the country's well-capitalized lenders to return excess capital to shareholders through special dividends or buybacks.

BRITAIN AND FUNDING

Handelsbanken has expanded aggressively in Britain, opening a new branch roughly every 8 working days, and it recently claimed the Netherlands as a new home market, using an old-fashioned face-to-face strategy to capture new clients.

Riese said the bank would continue to focus on organic growth and saw no need to move into new markets.

Asked if Handelsbanken could keep up its pace of loan growth in Britain, up 27 percent last year, Riese said: "There is nothing that has cropped up that makes me less enthusiastic... It looks very promising."

Europe's upcoming bail-in rules will likely lead to a greater differentiation in funding costs for banks and play in Handelsbanken's favor, Riese said.

The bail-in framework will establish an order for how losses are distributed when banks are closed.

Riese said he noticed that funding costs had recently started to diverge, meaning the market could to some extent be taking bail-in rules already into account.

"I think more and more over time there will be differences between banks," he said.

(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr)