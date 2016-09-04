Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
TEL AVIV California-based Avery Dennison (AVY.N) has agreed to buy Hanita Coatings from the Hanita kibbutz and the Tene investment fund for $75 million, the Calcalist financial news website said on Sunday.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding and is concluding its due diligence, after which it will pay $66 million. The remaining $9 million will be paid upon reaching certain milestones, Calcalist said.
Officials at Hanita Coatings, which produces polyester films and laminates for industrial and commercial applications, could not be reached for comment.
Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, apparel branding labels and specialty medical products. It had sales of $6 billion in 2015.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.