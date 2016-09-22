SEOUL Hanjin Shipping (117930.KS) shares surged as much as 28 percent in morning trade on Thursday after the board of Korean Air Lines (003490.KS), its biggest shareholder, approved lending 60 billion won ($53.96 million) to the troubled container carrier.

Shares of Korean Air climbed 5 percent.

Korean Air's board decided late on Wednesday to provide the funds to help offload cargo that has been stranded on Hanjin ships, using Hanjin's accounts receivable as collateral, a spokesman for the airline said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)