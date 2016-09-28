A woman is reflected in a glass showcase as she walks past a scale replica of a COSCO cargo ship at the company's headquarters in Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang

BEIJING China's COSCO Shipping Co Ltd may consider buying the port assets of troubled South Korean firm Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, Chinese online finance magazine Caixin reported on Wednesday.

But COSCO Shipping has no plans to buy the world's seventh-largest container carrier's ships, Caixin cited the Chinese firm's Chairman Xu Lirong as saying.

Hanjin Shipping collapsed last month. Earlier on Wednesday, a South Korean court said it has not yet decided whether a sale of the company is necessary.

