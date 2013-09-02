Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
SEOUL Hankook Tire Co Ltd (161390.KS) said on Monday it has begun supplying tires to Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class sedans, a step up in brand recognition for South Korea's top tire maker which has been eager to expand further in the premium tire market.
The deal with the luxury car maker was one of several new contracts for Hankook, currently the world's seventh-largest tire maker.
It also said it has added Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) to its customer base with a deal to supply tires for the new Altima sedan.
Hankook also plans to expand its partnership with BMW (BMWG.DE) to the 5-Series premium sedans, on top of the 1- and 3-Series, and will supply tires for Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) new Corolla compact sedan in addition to the iQ minicar.
Hankook Tire, a family-controlled business owned by Chairman Cho Yang-rai, also counts Audi AG (NSUG.DE), Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) among its customers, in addition to Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS).
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
TORONTO Canada's Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year slump in the industry drags on.