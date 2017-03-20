Britain's Hansteen Holdings (HSTN.L) has agreed to sell its German and Dutch property portfolios for 1.28 billion euros ($1.38 billion) to entities owned by funds advised by affiliates of the Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and M7 Real Estate, the company said on Monday.

The price represents a premium of about 6 percent, or roughly 76 million euros, to the assets' valuations at end of 2016, Hansteen said in a statement.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)