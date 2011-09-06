Shares of Chinese electric motor maker Harbin Electric HRBN.O came under renewed pressure on Tuesday amid fresh allegations by a short-seller of fraud.

The company's shares, which had opened 4 percent higher, were trading down 2 percent at $17.07 -- well below CEO Tianfu Yang's buyout offer price of $24 per share. They had earlier touched a low of $16.45.

Short-seller Citron Research, quoting a financial blog, said Harbin was involved in land use rights purchase fraud. The blog, Alfredlittle.com, accused Harbin of "stealing money from shareholders."

Harbin was not immediately available for comment.

In June, Harbin agreed to be taken private by Yang in a deal valuing the company at $754.5 million.

Harbin has remained a target of Citron Research, which has been raising questions about the deal and the past activities of Yang.

Investors have been skeptical about the deal, awaiting concrete assurance from the CEO on how he will arrange the $445.5 million he needs to buy the 59.4 percent of Harbin shares he doesn't already control.

Earlier, Harbin said China Development Bank Corp remained committed to funding Yang's planned buyout.

A rash of accounting scandals involving U.S.-listed Chinese companies have come to light in recent months. Many of them have listed on U.S. exchanges via reverse takeovers.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)