LONDON, MARCH 21 - Lloyd's of London LOL.UL insurer Hardy Underwriting HDU.L said it had accepted a 280 pence per share cash takeover offer from U.S. rival CNA Financial (CNA.N), valuing it at about 143 million pounds ($227 million).

"The Board believes that CNA's offer represents the most attractive outcome for our shareholders and will enhance Hardy's business," Hardy Chairman David Mann said in a statement.

Hardy effectively put itself up for sale in December after being hit hard by a string of natural disasters last year, and had received offers from rivals including Ireland-based Beazley BEZG.L

Smaller Lloyd's of London insurers have been seen as ripe for consolidation because persistently weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, with forthcoming strict regulatory capital requirements adding further financial pressure.

Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from Hanover Insurance (THG.N) last year, while Brit Insurance succumbed in 2010 to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.

Hardy shares were 35 percent higher at 276 pence by 1445 GMT. ($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)