NEW YORK - Members of the Rivers of Living Water church, which serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, attend a Sunday service in a rented space on Manhattan's Upper West Side, but they are hoping to find a permanent home further north in the neighborhood of Harlem.

High property prices and anti-LGBT attitudes have thwarted their search so far, but pastor Vanessa Brown said sentiments are slowly changing and support is growing.

"Our church is predominately LGBT, inclusive of all people," she said. "And we have been in existence for about nine years."

Brown added she is confident that her prayers for a permanent home will be answered.