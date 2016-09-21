The logo of Harley Davidson company is pictured on a motorcycle in Paris, France, May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG.N) shares jumped nearly 7 percent early on Wednesday as speculation resurfaced the company was a buyout target of equity firm Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts.

Shares then pared gains after a company spokesperson said the company was not "aware of" anything specific that boosted the shares about 6.8 percent. At midday Harley shares were up about 3 percent.

"We don't comment on rumors," Maripat Blankenheim, Harley-Davidson spokesperson said. "Those kinds of rumors happen every now and again."

Earlier this year Harley shares surged 17 percent on takeover speculation.

