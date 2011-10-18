The perceived financial hardship created by the storm clouds hovering over the world economy may be as much a figment of consumer imagination as they are due to real money concerns, the chief executive of Harley-Davidson said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Reuters following the company's quarterly results, Harley Chief Keith Wandell said the company's results -- which beat Wall Street expectations -- are proof that consumers want to spend their money.

Unfortunately, for a wide group of U.S. retailers, including the Milwaukee motorcycle maker, economic anxiety is hard to overcome. That is why he is concerned the economy may be plagued by demons, both real and imaginary, for many months to come.

"You've got to wonder, is there another disaster in the making somewhere?" Wandell said. "I don't know where it is. I don't know where it would be."

Wandell, who successfully guided massive automotive supplier Johnson Controls Inc through the dramatic restructuring in the automotive business, predicted another catalyst for anxiety around the corner next autumn.

He said as the United States readies for the 2012 elections, talk of another downturn will rev up as political opponents debate the remedies.

The iconic Harley brand is simultaneously a symbol of American freedom and a barometer of discretionary spending. Demand for its high-end products hinges largely on brand loyalty and a certain financial comfort level among its customer base.

Wandell said riders kept their wallets closed during the 2008 recession as home equity slumped and retirement savings evaporated.

"This, I think, was just psychological trauma that sort of paralyzed the consumer," he said.

Markets have since restored somewhat and Harley-Davidson is experiencing a pick-up in sales.

Harley on Tuesday reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on a 5.1 percent increase in sales of new motorcycles worldwide.

"I think people in general decided 'look I'm tired of doing nothing, and I want to get back out and do something for myself and do something that will make me feel good about what's going on,'" Wandell said.

But just as spending regains strength, consumer confidence is again in danger of waning under the threat of another downturn, given stubborn U.S. unemployment and the escalating euro zone debt crisis.

After a modest reprieve in September, consumer sentiment as measured by a Reuters/University of Michigan survey sagged in October, with expectations dropping to its weakest level in more than 30 years. Consumer spending represents about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

"Who knows what six months from now looks like?" Wandell said. "We've said consistently that we're cautious on the economy and consumer confidence and all that."

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)