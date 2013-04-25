Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) reported a sharply higher profit on Thursday, in line with expectations even as sales to several key markets showed signs of weakness, and kept its full-year shipment forecast unchanged.

The Milwaukee-based company posted a first-quarter profit of $224.1 million, or 99 cents a share, up from $172.0 million, or 74 cents a share a year before.

Sales rose 9.8 percent to $1.57 billion, the company said.

Analysts, on average, had expected Harley-Davidson to report a profit of 99 cents a share on sales on $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The results contained restructuring charges. Harley-Davidson has been revamping its manufacturing operations in recent years to cuts costs, raise efficiencies and introduce flexibility in its workforce.

Those efforts appear to be paying off. The profit gains Harley-Davidson reported on Thursday came even as the company sold fewer motorcycles worldwide during the quarter.

Harley-Davidson said it expects to ship 259,000 to 264,000 motorcycles worldwide in 2013, sticking to the forecast it made earlier this year.

Bike sales in the United States and Canada, the company's No. 1 market, fell nearly 13 percent. Sales also fell in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

But motorcycle sales in Asia rose during the quarter, even in Japan, the company's single-largest overseas market, where the yen's weakness created a headwind for the company.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)