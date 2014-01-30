The Saint Peter's Basilica (R) is reflected on a Harley-Davidson bike tank before a mass led by Pope Francis in Rome June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by growing global sales of its motorcycles.

The Milwaukee-based company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $75.4 million, or 34 cents a share, up from $70.6 million, or 31 cents a share, last year.

Overall revenue from bikes, parts and accessories, financial services and apparel rose 1.5 percent to $1.2 billion, Harley-Davidson said.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 34 cents a share on sales of $1.04 billion.

Harley-Davidson, which sells its bikes through a global network of about 1,500 independent dealers, said it shipped 46,618 motorcycles to dealers during the quarter, down from 47,067 in the year-ago period.

But demand rose during the quarter and dealer retail motorcycle sales were up nearly 6 percent. Sales rose in every region except Latin America, where they fell nearly 3 percent, the company said.

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)