Harman International Industries Inc's (HAR.N) quarterly results beat market forecasts for the third time in a row, on strong demand in China where customers lapped up the U.S. audio systems maker's products as their spending power increased.

The strong results drove the stock up as much as 9 percent to touch $48.40 on Tuesday, but it later shed some gains to trade at $46.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

A rise in disposable incomes in China has boosted demand for branded goods, such as Harman's well-known JBL and Harman Kardon range of audio systems, the company's Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal told Reuters.

"Our exposure to the luxury car sector, which is selling like hot cakes, drove our sales in China," Paliwal said.

The company, co-founded by stereo magnate Sidney Harman, is betting on emerging markets to spur growth and has also shifted some plants to BRIC nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China -- and Mexico to lower its costs and increase margins.

As of last year, emerging markets pulled in a little more than 10 percent of Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman's total revenue, but as of the second quarter, these regions contributed 15 percent.

"We expect 30 percent revenue from emerging markets by 2015. We'll double it," the CEO said.

The company, which sells its audio systems to a number of well-known automakers including BMW (BMWG.DE), Audi (NSUG.DE), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Fiat SpA FIA.MI and Ferrari, posted a 44 percent rise in sales from China.

Harman, which is also the owner of brands like AKG and Infinity, posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 83 cents a share, beating analysts' average expectations by 10 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the period rose 18 percent to $1.13 billion topping analyst forecasts of $1.05 billion.

