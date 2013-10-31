Harman International Industries Inc (HAR.N) reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand rose for its audio equipment from luxury carmakers such as Daimler AG AIGn.DE, Ferrari and Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi.

Revenue rose to $1.17 billion in the first quarter ended September 30, from $998 million a year earlier.

Net income fell to $46 million, or 66 cents per share, from $55 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, known for brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon, recorded restructuring and non-recurring charges of $24 million in the latest reported quarter.

