A welcome marker is seen in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Shanken

HARRISBURG, Pa A Canadian power firm and a dozen other companies have stepped up to sponsor a holiday parade in financially strapped Harrisburg, which had briefly planned to cancel the annual event due to money woes, officials said on Thursday.

Direct Energy, a Toronto-based energy supplier with a regional office in Pittsburgh, will pitch in $20,000 to be the prime sponsor of the November 19 parade, Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson announced at a news conference.

A dozen other sponsors, including four local radio stations, a local television station, PepsiCo and Pinnacle Health also agreed to underwrite the event.

The sponsors' help comes after a grass-roots campaign was launched to save the parade, using social media sites such as Facebook and with support from an organization that stages Harrisburg's St. Patrick's Day Parade and signed on as a sponsor to the Holiday Parade as well.

With an eye to the city's financial troubles, Thompson announced on October 21 that the capital's 25th annual holiday parade would be canceled.

Harrisburg is mired in more than $300 million in debt due to an expensive revamping of a garbage incinerator and faces the possibility of a state takeover.

But the mayor announced the parade was back on a week later.

On Thursday, the mayor said her announced cancellation had been a strategic move to save the event.

"I wanted to shake the moral hearts of people," she said.

At the time the cancellation was announced, the mayor said the city had only three sponsors, falling short in the face of the estimated $33,000 tab for the parade that winds through Harrisburg's downtown and along the Susquehanna River.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett has signed legislation giving the commonwealth power to assume the financial reins of Harrisburg, and the Harrisburg City Council had filed a petition for municipal bankruptcy protection.

Thompson said she was never happy about canceling the parade.

"It was very disappointing with all of the negative news. That's a bad image for the city," she said.

The parade will feature the theme "Unwrap the Joy," the mayor said.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Jerry Norton)