By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 12 Wednesday's bankruptcy
filing by Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, may create some turmoil for
those focused on the city's budget, but individual investors
with money in munis don't need to panic.
Most professional bond investors had spent the better part
of the year distancing themselves from Harrisburg holdings, so
they aren't held by big popular vehicles like Vanguard's
tax-free bond funds.
"These bonds have been in the muni doghouse for a while,"
said Daniel Berger, senior market strategist at Municipal
Market Data. "(The bankruptcy filing) is not news to most
investors." Furthermore, much of the Harrisburg debt was
insured.
Should investors worry about future defaults or buy more
bonds? Here are some considerations:
-- Harrisburg bondholders will see money. "Virtually all of
it has some kind of insurance on it," says Alan Schankel, a
bond market analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia. The incinerator-linked bonds were covered by
Assured Guaranty, a Hamilton, Bermuda-based insurer, which has
already made some payments that the city had skipped earlier,
he said. Typically, insurers covering bonds pay out interest
and principal on schedule as it becomes due.
-- Harrisburg may be unique. The city's whole budget is
less than $60 million and it went more than $300 million in
debt over a failed incinerator project. "This was an outsized
obligation on their part that they shouldn't have done, but we
haven't seen anything like this from other communities in
Pennsylvania," says Schankel. "This is an isolated situation."
-- In fact, it could be a buying opportunity. Muni prices
have been driven down (and yields driven up) for a variety of
reasons. In trading on Wednesday, prices of tax-free bonds
finished mostly lower, with yields on AAA-rated 10-year munis
up 3 basis points to close at 2.53 percent on Municipal Market
Data's benchmark triple-A scale. In contrast, yields on 10-year
Treasury notes closed at 2.23 percent.
It's unusual that munis yield more than Treasuries. "They
have gotten as cheap as they are going to get in this cycle,
and they are going to get more expensive," says Schankel.
David Hultstrom, a fee-only financial adviser and analyst
with Financial Architects in Woodstock, Georgia, suggested that
munis and Treasuries are relatively mispriced. "In theory, you
could short Treasuries and buy munis and wait for them to
correct. I'll bet there are hedge fund managers out there doing
that right now."
-- Fund investors needn't worry. "There should be no impact
on muni bond fund investors," says Hugh McGuirk, who heads the
municipal bond team at T. Rowe Price. "Harrisburg is not a
significant issuer and their troubles have been well known for
years. This was well anticipated by the market."
Fund investors at big companies like Vanguard and Fidelity
can go online and see all of the holdings in their funds.
-- It may help to think in terms of dollars instead of
yields. On paper, munis look good, because they are
attractively priced relative to Treasuries, says Hultstrom.
"But in actual dollars, all the yields are so low, so who
cares?" For people looking to invest small sums, "the dollar
amounts may not justify the added risks of investing in munis"
says Hultstrom.
For the same reason, bond investors should focus on buying
high-quality issues instead of squeezing out the biggest
returns, says Joe Deane, executive vice president at Pimco.
"Don't try to go for the highest yield out there."
-- Diversification continues to rule. Bond buyers should
never over commit to any single issuer; that's bedrock bond
advice. Even investors in high-tax states who like the triple
tax-free nature of their local muni bonds should keep that to
50 percent of their own portfolio, suggests Schankel. "Any more
than 50 percent of a portfolio in a single state shows a lack
of diversification."
Drilling down to individual municipalities, investors are
advised to keep their holdings of any one issuer to under 10
percent of their portfolio. Less than 5 percent is optimal, but
investors with larger sums may find it hard to stay within that
5 percent limit, given the scant offerings of the market.
(Additional reporting by Jilian Mincer and Chip Barnett;
Editing by Andrew Hay)