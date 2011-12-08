NEW YORK Shares of Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG.N) sank on Thursday after the company warned of difficult operating conditions next year and analysts said the company's new 2012 outlook was already at risk.

The Hartford said persistently low interest rates and the unsettled European situation, among other issues, made turnaround conditions more difficult.

"We still have much work to do and the economy and capital markets have done us no favors," Chief Executive Liam McGee said in an investor day presentation to analysts.

Shares fell about 7.6 percent to $17.30 in afternoon trade.

S&P Capital IQ analyst Cathy Seifert, in a note, said the company "is still a work in progress" but added the stock was undervalued compared to the sector.

Barclays Capital analyst Jay Gelb said there was downside risk to the Hartford's 2012 guidance, particularly if the company has to add to reserves in its property and casualty business.

Hartford, one of the oldest companies in the United States, was one of three insurers to receive a government bailout during the financial crisis. McGee, a former top Bank of America executive, has been working on tightening the company's focus and reducing risk.

Yet even before Thursday's decline the stock was down a little more than 29 percent this year, against a 7.7 percent decline for the broader S&P insurance index .GSPINSC, of which it is a component.

"We believe that our stock price does not reflect the strength and the value of The Hartford," McGee said at the outset of his presentation.

The Hartford said it expects core earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share next year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected anything from $3.22 to $4 a share next year, with a mean estimate of $3.51.

McGee said the company was being restrained by slow U.S. growth, the debt crisis in Europe and persistently low interest rates, which look unlikely to rise soon.

"We're managing The Hartford with a realistic view of the 2012 operating environment," McGee said.

For the current quarter, the company said it expects earnings in a range of 80 cents to 85 cents per share. Analysts on average expected earnings of 83 cents.

The Hartford also plans to ramp up a share buyback program soon, with a goal of completing it by early in the second quarter.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Gunna Dickson)