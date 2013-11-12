Oil and gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc (HNR.N) said near-term liquidity constraints could hurt its ability to negotiate best possible terms to sell itself or its assets, sending its shares down as much as 32 percent.

Harvest said in September that it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Argentina's Pluspetrol in a deal valued at about $373 million including debt.

The company said on Tuesday that the period for exclusive talks had ended.

Harvest's earlier attempt to sell its 32 percent stake in Petrodelta SA — a joint venture with Venezuela's state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA — to Indonesia's state oil company PT Pertamina PERTM.UL was scuttled by the Indonesian government in February.

"Our biggest challenge is our near-term liquidity and its effect on our ability to effectively negotiate the best terms both in price and structure for the sale of the company or the company's assets," Chief Executive James Edmiston said on a conference call with analysts.

Harvest had warned in March about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The company had $3.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September, compared with $9.8 million at the end of June and $20.4 million at the end of September 2012.

Harvest's current ratio, an indicator of its ability to meet short-term payments and debt liabilities, stands at 0.44 — its lowest in more than 10 years.

A ratio under 1 suggests that the company might be unable to pay off its debts if they became due immediately.

Edmiston also warned that the company's ability to raise additional debt or issue stock was limited.

"We will continue to explore every avenue to fill this funding gap with the sole priority of funding the company sufficiently so it can continue with the sales processes ...," he said.

DEFAULT NOTICE

Pluspetrol planned to retain Harvest's 32 percent interest in Petrodelta and spin off the company's other assets to Harvest's shareholders.

Harvest's non-Venezuelan assets, which include interests in Gabon, Indonesia, Colombia and China, were to be managed by its current management under a newly created company.

The company is also in exclusive talks to sell its stake in an offshore license in Gabon to Swiss-based oil trader Vitol SA VITOLV.UL for $137 million.

Harvest Natural also said on Tuesday that it received notices of default from its partners in Colombia for failing to comply with certain terms of farmout agreements.

Harvest Natural shares were down 29 percent at $3.15 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Garima Goel, Swetha Gopinath and Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)