SYDNEY Australian gas distribution firm Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund HDF.AX rejected on Thursday a A$1 billion ($990 million) cash and scrip offer from rival APA Group (APA.AX), potentially opening the door for negotiations or other bidders

Hastings said in a statement the offer at A$0.50 in cash and 0.326 APA scrip for each share did not take account of its "significant cash flow growth."

APA's implied offer at A$2 a share represented a 13 percent premium before the sharp rise in Hastings shares on Wednesday. APA already owns 20.7 percent of Hastings.

UBS, which had a A$2.05 price target on Hastings before the bid, said in a research note APA could offer up to A$2.30 a share. Singapore Power, Duet Group (DUE.AX) and other financial investors could emerge as potential bidders, it said.

"The board of Hastings has carefully considered the proposed offer and unanimously recommends that HDF security holders reject it," Hastings said in a statement.

The APA offer comes as big gas players in Australia such as Origin (ORG.AX) and Santos (STO.AX) have been talking up domestic gas potential.

The combined group of APA and HDF would own or operate more than 15,000 km of gas transmission pipelines across mainland Australia compared with 1,800 km for Singapore Power.

APA shares were down 0.44 percent and Hastings slipped 0.3 percent in late trade compared to a 1.4 percent fall for the benchmark . ($1 = 1.0107 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)