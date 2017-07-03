European utilities ready for new wave of mergers
MADRID/FRANKFURT Spanish power company Gas Natural has fired the starting gun in what is expected to be the biggest upheaval among European utility companies for a decade.
PARIS Vivendi has bought the Bollore group's majority stake in advertising company Havas and will follow up with a full buyout offer, it said on Monday.
Media giant Vivendi, also controlled by Bollore, said it bought the 59 percent of Havas owned by Bollore's holding company for 9.25 euros per share and would launch a tender offer to acquire the rest of the company.
The move was in line with a previously announced plan to link up Vivendi - in which Bollore is chairman and controlling shareholder with a stake of about 20 percent - with Havas.
FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.
LISBON Energias de Portugal (EDP) denied on Tuesday the existence of negotiations over a possible merger with Spain's Gas Natural.