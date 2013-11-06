PARIS French advertising agency Havas saw its sales growth slow in the third quarter as North America slumped, despite glimmers of stronger demand in some parts of Europe.

Revenue grew 1.2 percent on an organic basis to 411 million euros ($555.98 million) in the quarter, compared with 1.7 percent last quarter.

The world's sixth-largest agency, Havas has grown more slowly than larger rivals Publicis and WPP because of its exposure to recession-wracked Europe, where it earns roughly half its revenue.

Analysts had expected organic growth of 1.7 percent to 3 percent.

Even as Europe showed signs of recovery, Havas had a tough time in North America where revenue shrank 1.9 percent to 136 million euros in the quarter. Germany grew double digits, while France was up 5 percent to 78 million, the company said.

The results took organic revenue growth for the first nine months to 0.7 percent.

Chief Executive David Jones said growth would likely be flat in the last quarter of the year because of strong results in the same period a year earlier.

"We are confident we will return to strong growth in 2014," he said, adding that North America would also improve.

Before the sales publication, Havas, whose largest shareholder is French tycoon Vincent Bollore with 36 percent of the capital, closed up 0.5 percent at 6.13 euros per share. Its market capitalization was 2.38 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7392 euros)

(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Geert De Clercq and David Evans)