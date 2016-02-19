A civilian helicopter crashed in the waters of Hawaii's Pearl Harbor on Thursday, resulting in its five passengers being taken to hospital, including a teenage boy who was in a critical condition, military and local emergency officials said.

The crash occurred near the National Park Service Pearl Harbor visitor center around 10:30 a.m. local time, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said the 16-year-old boy was critically injured in the crash, an adult male and female were transported in stable condition, and two additional patients were also taken to the hospital though she could not provide their conditions.

Enright said there were indications that bystanders jumped into the waters near the USS Arizona Memorial to rescue the individuals from the crashed helicopter. Visits to the memorial have been suspended for the time being, the Navy said.

In a bystander video purporting to show the incident, the helicopter can be seen hovering briefly before quickly dropping out of the sky and into the water and then flipping on its side.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that it is investigating the crash of the Bell 206B helicopter.

The Navy said the helicopter reportedly belongs to Genesis Aviation. Representatives for Genesis could not be immediately reached for comment.

