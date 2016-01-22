Twelve U.S. Marines who died when two helicopters collided during a training exercise off the coast of Hawaii were honored at a ceremony on Friday where they were remembered as dedicated and full of life.

The memorial service was held on the island of Oahu at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, the home base for more than 6,000 Marines.

"As I look into the crowd, I can see that this tragedy has affected the entire community," Marine Lieutenant Colonel Eric Purcell said. The service was shown live on the Internet.

The Marines were full of "joy and hope" and showed a willingness to "train at any time" that contributed to the defense of the United States, Purcell said.

They were officially classified as deceased on Wednesday after the U.S. Coast Guard, military, police and others ended their search. No bodies were found. The cause is under investigation.

The Marines were on board two CH-53E helicopters on a training mission off Oahu on Jan. 14 when the crash occurred. The death toll made it one of the worst training mishaps for the U.S. military in the last decade.

Last year, an Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed off the coast of Florida, killing 11 service members.

Friday's service in Hawaii began with Marines in dress uniform ceremoniously striding up to a dozen crosses that represented their fallen comrades. In succession, the honor guard covered each cross with a helmet, a vest and a wreath, then placed a rifle and boots at its base.

"Communities from coast-to-coast are mourning these Marines, and our nation is forever grateful for their patriotism, service, and sacrifice," President Barack Obama said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Toni Reinhold)