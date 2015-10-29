A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shark attack off a Hawaii beach on Wednesday, according to emergency officials and local media.

The boy was in the water off Makaha Beach on Oahu when he was attacked, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement on its Facebook page. An ocean safety captain who was in the water at the time swam the child to shore, it said.

A photo attached to the post showed lifeguards huddled around a boy whose leg and foot were bandaged and slightly bloody.

Local broadcaster KHON2 said the 10-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition, though medical staff told the outlet he would likely make a full recovery.

Kelly Krohne, who witnessed the incident, told the station: "I saw a 10-year-old child, he kind of got bumped up about 50, 60 yards off the beach. He got bumped and then he started yelling, 'Uncle, uncle!' We paddled over to him, looked down his leg and saw some significant gashes."

The incident is the seventh shark attack off Hawaii this year, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Mohammad Zargham)