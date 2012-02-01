ORLANDO, Fla A Florida university on Tuesday banned all student organizations from recruiting new members until next fall and cancelled a band camp following the death of marching band drum major Robert Champion last November in a hazing incident.

The ban was set by Florida A&M University President James Ammons one day after he informed the university's board of trustees that police were investigating another hazing incident that allegedly occurred in the spring of 2011 during an initiation into a band fraternity.

Ammons also cancelled the FAMU summer band camp in which members of the university's celebrated "Marching 100" band help coach middle and high school band students.

Champion, 26, died in a hazing incident after a performance of the band at a football game. Since then, other instances of hazing and injuries have emerged. Seven current and former band members have been arrested in connection with alleged hazing incidents. Champion's death remains under investigation.

On February 8, the university trustees are scheduled to evaluate Ammons' job performance.

(Editing by Greg McCune)