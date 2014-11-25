Years of intense exercise tied to dip in male libido
(Reuters Health) - - Men who routinely do unusually intense or long workouts may be less likely to have a normal libido than their peers who don’t work out so hard, a recent study suggests.
HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, said a procedure for removing uterine fibroids that has been linked to the spread of cancer will no longer be performed at its facilities.
The surgical technique involves use of a laparoscopic power morcellator device that pulverizes tissue before it is extracted from the uterus through a small opening. Morcellation is the mincing or pulverization of tissue to make it easier to remove.
HCA's decision follows new guidelines for the devices issued Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"We are implementing a prohibition of the use of power morcellation in laparoscopic uterine surgery," an HCA spokesman said Tuesday in an email.
FDA said the devices should not be used to remove tissue containing fibroids in patients who are peri- or post-menopausal, or whose fibroids can be removed intact through the vagina or a small incision.
The technique can cause injury to surrounding tissue and organs and spread unsuspected malignant tissue to places outside the uterus.
Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit, the biggest maker of morcellator devices, has suspended sales of the product.
Nashville, Tennessee-based company operates 165 hospitals and 113 surgical centers.
WASHINGTON Amgen Inc's Repatha drug cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, demonstrating a clinical benefit beyond its ability to slash "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, data from a huge study known as Fourier showed on Friday.
WASHINGTON Medtronic Plc's non-invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system proved as safe as traditional surgery in intermediate-risk patients in a two-year study presented on Friday, paving the way for its use in a wider patient population.