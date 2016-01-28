HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), the largest for-profit hospital operator in the United States, reported a better-than-expected profit, helped by higher patient admissions, and also forecast a strong profit for the current year.

The company, which operates about 168 hospitals and 116 independent surgery centers in the United States and the UK, said it expects 2016 adjusted earnings of $6-$6.45 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $5.79.

HCA's shares were up 6 percent at $72 in premarket trading.

Earlier this month, CEO R. Milton Johnson said he expects the Affordable Care Act to drive more growth for the company in 2016 as Americans sign up for insurance coverage through exchanges created under the law.

HCA said net income attributable to the company rose 10.4 percent to $582 million, or $1.40 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.69 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.40 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The profit beat was driven by higher admissions, especially to its emergency rooms. Same facility equivalent admissions increased 2.9 percent, while same facility emergency room visits rose 3.6 percent.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $10.25 billion, above estimates of $10.16 billion.

