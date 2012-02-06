HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), the largest U.S. hospital operator, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as it admitted more patients to its facilities and recorded a one-time gain from an investment, sending its shares up 6 percent.

A focus on controlling operating expenses and a reduction in bad debts helped offset lower surgical volumes, the company said.

Cardiovascular surgery volumes were down for the third consecutive quarter, though the rate of decline slowed, HCA officials said on a conference call. Managed-care admissions, which slumped during the economic downturn as workers lost jobs and insurance, rose slightly for the second straight quarter.

HCA also said its board approved a special dividend of $2 per share, to be paid in February.

"Overall, the results and outlook look very strong despite the many moving parts this quarter," Oppenheimer & Co analyst Michael Wiederhorn said in a note to clients.

Jefferies analyst Arthur Henderson said the increase in the number of HCA's patients who have commercial insurance echoes recent indications from managed care and laboratory companies that private insurance enrollment is edging up.

"You are hearing this from several different kinds of companies, and that's a positive sign," Henderson said.

Many patients postponed medical procedures during the recession due to lost insurance and greater out-of-pocket expenses. The latest data suggest a turn in that trend line, Henderson said.

"Maybe people are getting a little bit more comfortable about their employment status and may be willing to spend a little money on procedures," he said.

HCA posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.94 billion, or $4.25 per share, compared with $283 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. The latest results included gains from facilities sales and the acquisition of a controlling stake in HealthOne, a Denver-based hospital system joint venture.

Excluding one-time gains, earnings were 94 cents per share. On that basis, analysts' average forecast was 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 8.5 percent to $7.77 billion. Admissions to facilities owned for at least one year, combined with outpatient volumes, increased 3.2 percent.

Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA forecast 2012 earnings per share of $3.35 to $3.55 before one-time items, on revenue of $32 billion to $33 billion. The outlook anticipates strengthening demand for in-patient services, continued strong demand for emergency services, and stable commercial insurance enrollment trends, the company said.

Analysts, on average, are expecting 2012 earnings of $3.46 per share on revenue of $35.10 billion.

HCA shares were up 6.6 percent to $28.21 in early-afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Susan Kelly; editing by Dave Zimmerman, Mark Porter and John Wallace)