HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), the largest publicly owned U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday said its third-quarter earnings rose as it admitted more patients to its facilities.

HCA, which had predicted better-than-expected results in October, reported net income of $365 million, or 79 cents a share, up from $360 million, or 78 cents a share, a year before.

